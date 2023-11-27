ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 219,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
ChampionX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ChampionX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.
About ChampionX
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
