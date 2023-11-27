ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,765,684.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $695,878.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 57,230 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 219,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after buying an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $23.66 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 22.52%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

