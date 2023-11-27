Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 11.8 %

Shares of CARV stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

