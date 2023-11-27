Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Receives $51.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPRI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Capri from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Capri alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRI

Capri Stock Up 0.7 %

CPRI stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.13. Capri has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 26.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Capri by 9.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

(Get Free Report

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.