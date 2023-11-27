Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.44.

CPT opened at $88.73 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

