C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer raised C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of AI stock opened at $28.89 on Monday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.54.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in C3.ai by 213.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in C3.ai by 2,277.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $33,578,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in C3.ai by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

