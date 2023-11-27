BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after purchasing an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.47. 440,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

