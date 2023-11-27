Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.95 Million Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $111,343,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $55,005,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 878.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 559,459 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,129,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 25.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

