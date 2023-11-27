Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.76 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Assurant worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,721,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,934,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Assurant by 44.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,065,000 after buying an additional 824,782 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,253,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.18.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Assurant

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.