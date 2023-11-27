Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 175,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,903 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.12% of H&R Block worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 149.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,147. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

