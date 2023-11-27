Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COKE traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $720.00. 3,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,549. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $470.00 and a twelve month high of $745.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $657.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $661.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $17.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 6.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

