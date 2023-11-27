Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,669 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 226,374 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,774 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 519,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 84,651 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 26,940 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,570,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $142,806,000 after buying an additional 270,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

FCX traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,618,772. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.09. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

