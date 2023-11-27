Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.18% of Evolent Health worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 9.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,242,000 after acquiring an additional 168,602 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.