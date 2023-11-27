Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 24,569 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,564 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,569 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.09% of F5 worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 23.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,811.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 279 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $45,990.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,811.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.84, for a total value of $362,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,448,643.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,211 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $168.12. 34,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,873. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $169.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.75.

Get Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.