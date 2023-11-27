Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Dell Technologies by 106.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

DELL stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

