BMO Capital Markets Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$28.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$29.12.

TSE:FM opened at C$13.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.39. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.6493185 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

