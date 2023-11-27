BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of ZDV traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$18.68. 26,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,211. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of C$17.42 and a 12-month high of C$20.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.76.

