Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.19 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLCM Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Boxer Capital LLC owned 4.74% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

