Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

