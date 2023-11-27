Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 74000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Banyan Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$76.91 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

About Banyan Gold

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. The Company's flagship asset is the AurMac Project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

