Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ ADXS opened at $0.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

