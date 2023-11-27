AXQ Capital LP Sells 2,300 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

AXQ Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,530 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in ADT were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 44.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,398 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 181,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,751 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in ADT by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,214 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 108,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,433. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The security and automation business reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Further Reading

