AXQ Capital LP Has $87,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

AXQ Capital LP lowered its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 341,405 shares worth $2,719,778. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,261,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,365,684. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.98. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

