Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.

A number of brokerages have commented on AY. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 291.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.95%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

