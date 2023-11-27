Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.63.
A number of brokerages have commented on AY. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.88.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 413.95%.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.