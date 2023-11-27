Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $168.10

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.10 and last traded at $168.08, with a volume of 204726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average of $139.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Assurant by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Assurant by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Assurant by 15.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

