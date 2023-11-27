Analyzing ECARX (ECX) and The Competition

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 80 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ECARX to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECARX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 408 1863 3161 85 2.53

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 12.54%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -364.19% -214.10% -18.32%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares ECARX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECARX and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.85 ECARX Competitors $1.76 billion $40.16 million 7.81

ECARX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ECARX peers beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

