Analysts Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Target Price at $74.92

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

