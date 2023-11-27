Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 million, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

