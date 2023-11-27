Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

LNT stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.22. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

