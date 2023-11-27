Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Alkami Technology stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.09.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In related news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,864.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,069. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 136,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Long Path Partners LP boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 2,614,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,158 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

