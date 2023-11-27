Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Decreased by Shannon River Fund Management LLC

Shannon River Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 114,213 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 7.8% of Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shannon River Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

AMD stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.29. 21,496,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,660,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average is $110.33. The company has a market cap of $197.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,028.42, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

