ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Down 4.5%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. 535,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,181,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.13 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,359,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares in the company, valued at $10,098,019.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 128,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $2,082,644.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,859,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,137,858.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 83,895 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,359,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,098,019.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,040 shares of company stock worth $6,750,615 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

