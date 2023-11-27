223,300 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 223,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,530,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.
Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE WFC traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,967,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,202,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.91.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.