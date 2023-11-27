10,856 Shares in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,493 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after purchasing an additional 69,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,842,000 after purchasing an additional 774,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after buying an additional 4,057,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SMFG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.98. 141,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,090. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.