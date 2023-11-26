Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $6.71 or 0.00017856 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $182.33 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00016844 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.20 or 1.00065899 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000842 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.47073511 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $11,856,890.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

