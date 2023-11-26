Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $58.34 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and $2.59 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,519.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.99 or 0.00186551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.43 or 0.00603506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.00453331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00050939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00123675 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.