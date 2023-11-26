TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.73 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $7.73 billion and $255.02 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002093 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001189 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001692 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000823 BTC.
About TRON
TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,572,090,858 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.
Buying and Selling TRON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
