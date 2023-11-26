Trexquant Investment LP Takes $3.62 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.11% of Inari Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 728.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total value of $1,522,478.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,198,152.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 25,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.82, for a total transaction of $1,522,478.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,198,152.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,399 shares of company stock worth $9,561,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $59.02 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $47.81 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -983.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

