Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,015 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SYF opened at $29.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.