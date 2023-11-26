Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 271,383 SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 271,383 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after buying an additional 177,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 25.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,676,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,576 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 18.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,722,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,720,000 after buying an additional 117,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SLM by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

SLM Price Performance

SLM opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.59%.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.