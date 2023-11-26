Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 54.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in AeroVironment by 20.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 41.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

AeroVironment Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $133.37 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.57 and a 12-month high of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.98.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.74. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $53,565.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,344.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.