Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 15,729 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.12% of Alteryx worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Alteryx Trading Up 0.3 %

AYX stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

