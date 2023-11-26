Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 121,510 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,510 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 787.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GTES shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

NYSE GTES opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

