Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 81,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

