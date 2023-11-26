Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 254,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

KMI stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.95.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

