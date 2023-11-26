Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.48 Million in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 85,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Commercial Metals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $1,648,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.9% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 221,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,801,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CMC. Citigroup cut their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.17.

Insider Activity

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.