Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.73 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.42.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $385.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.76.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

