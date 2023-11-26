Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 164.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 37,911 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 88,323 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $3,822,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 81,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.