Trexquant Investment LP Buys 20,707 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 144.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 4.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

