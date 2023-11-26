Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 154,381 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,381 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

