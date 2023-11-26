TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in TotalEnergies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,958,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,849,000 after buying an additional 123,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 697,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,228,000 after acquiring an additional 603,043 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.